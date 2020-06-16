Quarantine restrictions in Lithuania saved 1,000 lives, scientists say

On June 17, a three-month-long quarantine will officially end in Lithuania. Although many Lithuanians think that restrictions were excessive, scientists claim that they helped save at least a thousand lives.

In April, scientists at Vilnius University (VU) predicted that up to 6,000 Lithuanians could get infected with the novel coronavirus by the end of the year. According to Vytautas Magnus University calculations, the number of cases could exceed 3,000 by autumn.

But the situation in the country remains less dire than expected. The count of coronavirus infections has not yet reached 2,000. Seventy-five have died, fewer than over 200 predicted by VU.

Mindaugas Stankūnas, professor at Lithuanian University of Health Sciences and member of the scientific collective monitoring the evolution of Covid-19 in the country, said that the number of infections was lower thanks to the cooperation and civic responsibility of the people.

“The quarantine restrictions were painful and inconvenient. Many families have suffered. But they [restrictions] helped save around a thousand lives,” Stankūnas told LRT TV.

Many businesses were forced to close during the height of the pandemic / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The scientists also modelled possible scenarios for different pandemic control methods. According to them, the Swedish scenario of no nation-wide lockdown would have cost Lithuania “as many deaths as the current number of infections”, almost 1,800.

The current coronavirus situation is similar in all three Baltic countries, where the number of daily new cases has dropped significantly over the past weeks. More worrying is the ongoing spread of Covid-19 in neighbouring Belarus, Kaliningrad, and the entire Russia.

Scientists warn that Lithuania should try to limit the possible spread of coronavirus from these high-infection regions.

“If we look at Kaliningrad, at first, the situation there was similar to Lithuania, but now the number of infections is 2.5 to 3 times higher than here,” said Martynas Bieliūnas of the scientist collective.

Coronavirus drive-in testing / E. Blaževič/LRT

Limiting the number of imported cases is key to reducing the likelihood of the second wave of the virus. But scientists say that it could still come back when the weather gets cooler in autumn and people start spending more time indoors.

“If we reach around 50 new daily infections, […] we could say that the second wave has arrived,” said Bieliūnas.

According to the epidemiologists, however, the understanding of the novel coronavirus has improved since the beginning of the pandemic, which should help keep the new wave under control.

