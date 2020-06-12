Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 4 new cases

Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lithuania over Thursday, bringing the country's total count to 1,756, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Only 272 people are considered active cases, while 1,400 have recovered. Another 309 people are in isolation.

Seventy-four people have died from Covid-19 in the country so far, while ten more coronavirus-infected patients have died from other causes.

Fifteen people diagnosed with Covid-19 since June 1 got the infection abroad, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 5,274 people were tested for the coronavirus in Lithuania on Thursday.

