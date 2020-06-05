Chinese propaganda a threat to EU's ambitions, warn Baltic states

The Baltic states and Slovakia said the EU’s geopolitical ambitions may be curtailed if it fails to respond to China’s and Russia’s disinformation, according to a document seen by Politico Europe in Brussels.

The joint paper calls on the EU’s foreign service to ensure that its work remain “unimpeded by political considerations”, which is critical to “upholding public trust” and ambitions of the “geopolitical” Commission.

According to Politico, the document comes in response to a series of scandals in Brussels, when the EU redacted its report on China’s state-level disinformation following pressure from Beijing.

Despite calling for “resources and attention” to counter “assertive propaganda by the government of China”, the paper says Russia remains a “foremost concern”.

The Baltic states and Slovakia also called for a social media oversight to prevent the spread of disinformation, including establishing an “independent evaluation” process.