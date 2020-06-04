Lithuanian president proposes establishing corruption ratings

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has proposed establishing a corruption resilience rating for the country’s institutions.

The bill to reform the Law on Prevention of Corruption is backed by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Special Investigations Service (STT).

The president’s focus is “on prevention so that we could fight not only the consequences but would also be able to manage the risks," Darius Kuliesius, an adviser to Nausėda, told reporters on Thursday.



The bill stipulates establishing a corruption resilience rating, whcih would be made public. The resilience level would be established by the institutions themselves, while the assessment criteria and procedures would be set by the government.

STT would analyse the results and would inform the public. The watchdog would also have the right to assess a specific institution's corruption resilience level itself.

The self-assessment results could have an impact on the institution's funding, according to the president’s proposal.

The new law would also stipulate more liability for the heads of institutions.

Lithuania scored 60 out of 100 points and came 35th out of 180 countries in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index published early this year.

The country was placed 15th in the EU, with Denmark (87 points) leading both in the EU and the world.