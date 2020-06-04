‘Things change at night’. Lithuanians caught up in US protests

Mass protests have swept across the US in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers. Lithuanians living in the country have also been caught up in the violence.

LRT journalist Aurimas Piečiukaitis, reporting from Washington, said that the protests usually escalated at night.

“The protests are mostly peaceful during the day, as people are marching and chanting on the streets. There’s genuine anger not only for the death of George Floyd but also for the unresolved problems, racism and the president‘s rhetoric,“ said Piečiukaitis. “However, it seems that everyone can sense that the atmosphere will change at night.”



The police officers guarding the White House are open to engaging with the protesters, he said. But at the same time, the demonstrators are stocking water and milk as they prepare for being tear-gassed by the police.

“When a big crowd of protesters appears in the park near the White House, everything starts to change as the chants become louder, a few bottles are thrown at the police, the guards advance, and eventually tear gas is fired,” said Piečiukaitis.

Protests in the US / AP

According to him, the crowds grew even bigger after the demonstrators were dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas so that President Donald Trump could have his picture taken at a church just beyond the White House gates.

Piečiukaitis said that at night, some protesters come only to engage in vandalism and loot, even though the peaceful demonstrators try to discipline the violent ones. He also observed that protesters reacted differently to being questioned by journalists.

“Some demonstrators want to speak, they show us videos from their mobile phones, explain why they are here and why they are angry. But there are also those who curse at the journalists,” said Piečiukaitis.

As the protests continue, the entire city looks like it is preparing for a storm, he added.

Protests in the US / AP

“The high tensions are signalled not only by the chants of the protesters, but also by the closed stores, national guard jeeps on the streets, police helicopters in the sky, and constant conversations about George Floyd’s death on the subway,” said Piečiukaitis.

Lithuanians residing in different cities in the US have also expressed disappointment at the sight of destruction caused by violence and looting.

Renata Underis told LRT Lituanica that the tensions in the country were clearly visible. She lives in Chicago, the centre of the Lithuanian diaspora in the US.

“A supermarket was set on fire, almost every luxury store has been looted […]. The crowd is out of control,” said Underis, expressing hope that the situation would soon come under control and she would again feel safe in her home city.

According to Laima Liutikienė from New Jersey, the protests are often co-opted by radical groups, which contributes to the societal divisions.