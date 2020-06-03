Lithuania’s Sąjudis independence movement marks 32th anniversary – video

Sąjūdis, Lithuania’s movement for independence from the Soviet Union, was founded 32 years ago on June 3, 2020.

“People believed that there can be change,” said Vytautas Landsbergis, head of the movement.

“From summer 1988, everyone understood what Sąjūdis [stood for],” said Algirdas Jakubčionis, a historian at Vilnius University “All those rallies in 1988, especially in Vingio park in Vilnius, led the [push] for inner and outer freedom.”

A few months later in October 1988, the deputies of Sąjūdis gathered in the Lithuanian capital.

They created the structure and programme of the movement in just two days. In March 1990, Lithuania declared independence from the Soviet Union.