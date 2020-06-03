Lithuanian may lift coronavirus quarantine on June 17

The Lithuanian government plans to end the coronavirus quarantine on June 17, to be replaced with a milder legal regime to manage the virus, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Wednesday.

“Today, the Covid-19 committee discussed a possible plan for exiting the quarantine regime. Unless the epidemiological situation changes for the worse in Lithuania, this plan would introduce a different legal regime, a state-level emergency situation,” the prime minister posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“We have a preliminary plan that the new legal regime could be introduced as of June 17. the final decision should be made at the government's sitting next week,” he added.

Replacing the quarantine with the emergency situation would allow keeping border controls and restrictions on some economic activities, but only in some parts of the country with the highest risk of the coronavirus spreading further.

Saulius Skvernelis / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania has been reporting relatively few new coronavirus infections this week. Fifty-eight patients are being treated in hospitals and two people remain in intensive care.

A total of 1,684 cases have been recorded in the country as of Wednesday.

The nationwide quarantine was put in place on March 16 and has been extended several times. Unless extended again, it will expire on June 16.

The Lithuanian government has confirmed criteria for when the quarantine can be lifted.

The country has been gradually easing restrictions on public and economic life. Public events of limited size were allowed to continue from June 1. On Monday, the Lithuanian government announced a list of 27 European countries from which travel is allowed.

