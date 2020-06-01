Most Covid-19 victims in Lithuania had other diseases – ministry

Most Covid-19 victims in Lithuania had underlying health conditions and half were over 80 years old, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

Cardiovascular diseases were most common among coronavirus victims, followed by oncological and respiratory conditions.

“A number of the deceased had diabetes. Several people had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease,” the ministry said in a press release.

Moreover, most of the deceased had several underlying diseases, according to the ministry.

Seventy people have died of Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. Thirty-seven of them were women and 33 men.

Read more: Lithuania confirms 3 new cases

The youngest victim was 49 years old, while the oldest was aged 97.

Four Covid-19 deaths were people under 60, three were in their 60s, 21 in their 70s, according to the ministry.

“The worst situation is in the 81-90 age group, where as many as 30 people have died of the disease,” it said. “Four Covid-19 victims were over 90 years old.”

Read more: Baltic states report lowest Covid-19 figures since pandemic began