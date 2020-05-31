Coronavirus update: 13 new cases confirmed in Lithuania over the weekend

Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Lithuania on Saturday, and another five on Sunday.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,675, but most people have now recovered. Currently, 360 are still ill with the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two people have died from causes linked to the virus, the National Public Health Centre said on Saturday. The two people died on Friday. One was in the 81–90 age group and the other 51–60, both had chronic illnesses, according to the centre.

Two cases confirmed on Saturday have been brought from abroad – one person had arrived from Sweden and another from the UK.

Two medical workers have also been confirmed to be infected with the virus. One has worked in Santara Clinics in Vilnius, and the other in Ignalina, northeastern Lithuania.