Prosecutors will not investigate Lithuanian minister's ‘libel’ claim after LRT report

Prosecutors have refused to investigate Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič's libel complaint following LRT's publication about alleged corruption.

Earlier in May, LRT Investigation Team published a report detailing suspicions that Narkevič demanded kickbacks from his former businessman friend, Aleksandras Ribnikovas, in exchange for public construction contracts.

Read more: Lithuanian minister wrestled personal favours for public contracts – LRT investigation

Ribnikovas' allegations are being investigated by the country's anti-corruption agency, the Special Investigation Service (STT).

Narkevič has rejected the report, accusing Ribnikovas and LRT of libel and asking prosecutors to launch a probe.

Aleksandras Ribnikovas / LRT TV

However, after looking into all circumstances, Vilnius Regional Prosecutor's Office refused to open an investigation into Narkevič's libel complaint, Elena Martinonienė, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, told BNS on Friday.

According to her, Ribnikovas presented enough evidence to the STT to make the corruption allegations against Narkevič credible. “Therefore, reporting such information to law enforcement cannot be considered libel,” she told BNS.

Read more: Lithuania’s ruling party leader threatens LRT after report on minister

Ribnikovas has told reporters that Narkevič, who used to work for Vilnius Municipality, helped his firm win over 10 contracts to renovate schools and kindergartens in Vilnius and Trakai.

In exchange, he was allegedly forced to renovate Narkevič's family house in Trakai for free.

Jaroslav Narkevič's house in Trakai / LRT Investigation Team

Earlier this week, the STT questioned Narkevič as a witness about the renovation. Meanwhile, Ribnikovas has been granted the status of a whistleblower.

Read more: Lithuanian businessman gets whistleblower status over report on minister

Narkevič insists the businessman's accusations are part of an organised smear campaign against him, allegedly in response to an audit he started into Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) electrification project.

He also says he had no power to influence public procurement tenders while working for Vilnius Municipality.

While backing Narkevič, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has said the future in the cabinet will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

Read more: Lithuania's ruling parties allege foreign interference in reports on minister