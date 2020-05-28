Lithuanian MP apologises for Nazi-like hand gesture

Lithuanian MP Audrys Šimas came under fire for displaying what looked like a Nazi salute during a meeting of the parliament’s security and defence committee.

In a video from May 20, published on the official YouTube channel of the Lithuanian parliament, MPs are seen voting by raising their hands. At one point, MP Šimas from the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union raises his hand in what appears to be a Nazi-like salute.

During the parliamentary sitting on Thursday, Šimas apologised “if somebody had misunderstood” his actions and said he was merely raising his hand.

“There are no buttons during the sitting and voting takes place by raising one's hand. That raising of my hand really had nothing to do with anything. I am very sorry,” he said.

Ramūnas Karbauskis, the leader of the Farmers and Greens Union, said interpretations of the gesture serve pro-Russian propaganda.

Karbauskis assured journalists on Thursday that the way Šimas raised his hand had nothing to do with the Nazi salute. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said the way the MP voted did not remind him of the Nazi gesture.

Speaker of the Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis said lawmakers should control their actions. “Šimas has already apologised. […] Perhaps one should apologise to [the Jewish] community that things should not happen like this. We need to control our actions,” he said.

The Lithuanian Jewish Community published a statement on Tuesday, asking the speaker of the Seimas and the Security and Defence Committee, as well as the prosecutors, to investigate the incident.

The German ambassador in Lithuania said inappropriate humour about Nazism cannot be part of a European democracy.

“Noting that an apology was reportedly issued by the individual in question, I can only hope this never happened”, German Ambassador in Lithuania, Matthias Sonn, told LRT.lt.

“Taking responsibility for the unspeakable crimes of the Nazi regime is a core part of modern, democratic Germany’s identity. For this good reason, in my country, showing the Nazi salute is a serious criminal offense. There is no way to be facetious about Nazism, and certainly not in the parliament of a European democracy.”

The Israeli ambassador in Lithuania, Yossef Levy, said a Hitler salute was not “amusing and totally not funny in any civilised society, especially not in an official meeting of a respected parliament of European country”.

“I dont know if the MP meant to make the Nazi salute or not. I do hope he did not,” he said, adding that Lithuania and Israel “must do everything to strengthen our relations and not the opposite”.

An excerpt from the video with an added voiceover, warning MP Šimas to watch out for the cameras, was published by a fringe Lithuanian channel on social media.

The excerpt, and not the original video, was cited by several Lithuanian commentators and was embedded by the Lithuanian Jewish Community in its statement asking the parliament to investigate the incident.

Head of the parliament’s security and defence committee, Dainius Gaižauskas, said he planned to turn to the country's intelligence services, the VSD, over the video.