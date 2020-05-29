Lithuania needs chief innovation officer to speed up research, president says

Lithuania should have a chief innovation officer, says President Gitanas Nausėda who presented a package of proposals to step up research in the country.

These include an expert panel in charge of research and innovation in public institutions.

A chief innovation officer in the government and the panel would “ensure moderate development of research and innovation initiatives, improve coordination and strengthen ties between decision makers and those implementing the decisions”, Nausėda he said at a video conference hosted by his office on Thursday.

The president also proposed to overhaul the current science and innovation policy and improve coordination of implementing agencies.

President Gitanas Nausėda / E. Blaževič/LRT

Moreover, he urged to develop incentives encouraging science and education institutions to participate in Horizon Europe, the EU's research initiative.

Not making full use of research funding

Speaking at the conference, Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius said Lithuania was currently paying three times more into Horizon Europe than getting from it.

“It means that we are not making full use of that,” he said, arguing that both the EU should make the programme more accessible and Lithuania should “do its homework”.

Linas Linkevičius / E. Blaževič/LRT

According to the minister, the EU's new member states, informally called the EU13, have divided among themselves only around 5 percent of Horizon Europe's funds. Meanwhile, the remaining 95 percent have gone to Germany, France, the UK and Spain.

Linkevičius said Lithuania would like to have “easier access” to the financial instrument.

Tool for recovery

Member states should defend funding for research during the ongoing negotiations over the EU budget, said Mariya Gabriel, the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

Speaking at the conference, she argued that better-funded research would enable EU countries to better diagnose, treat and prevent diseases and also “solve wider challenges rising from this crisis”.

European Commissioner for Innovation and Youth Mariya Gabriel / AP

“As we march from this crisis, investing in science and innovation will help our society and our economies bounce back and be sure that we're better-prepared for future outbreaks,” the European commissioner said. “To emerge stronger from this pandemic, our recovery must be innovation-led, sustainable and inclusive.”

According to Gabriel, planned funding for research and innovation in the EU's next budget is set to rise by 13.5 billion euros.

“Good. But now we need to finalize the negotiations among the member states and we need at the same time to show that, during the crisis, thanks to our researchers and innovators, we are able to provide rapid solutions,” she said.

Brussels has raised 9.5 billion euros from various donors to develop a coronavirus vaccine and treatment, according to Gabriel, and the European Commission itself has allocated 1.4 billion euros, including 1 billion from Horizon Europe 2020.