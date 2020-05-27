News

2020.05.27 16:00

Lithuania to gradually open up to European travelers

LRT.lt2020.05.27 16:00
Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport / BNS

Lithuania's government has agreed on a plan to gradually open the country's borders to people from European countries with low coronavirus infection rates.

From June, Lithuania is allowing flights from countries in the Economic Area (as well as Switzerland and the UK) that report fewer than 25 new Covid-19 cases per population of 100,000 over the previous two weeks.

The list of countries that meet the criteria will be announced every Monday by the health minister, the government said.

People arriving in Lithuania from the approved countries will not be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

At the moment, countries that meet the requirement include Iceland, Slovenia, Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Norway, Hungary, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Austria.

Lithuania imposed a nationwide quarantine on March 16 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, closing its borders to most foreign nationals.

At the moment, the country's borders are only open to Estonian and Latvian citizens and residents – except for several exceptions– as well as to the residents and citizens of Poland coming to Lithuania for business, work or education.

Under the current rules, everyone arriving from outside the Baltic states and Poland must spend 14 days in self-isolation.

# Economy# Coronavirus

Search