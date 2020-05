Lithuania has confirmed eight new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,647, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

One person died from Covid-19 on Tuesday. Lithuania has reported 66 coronavirus deaths so far, while eight more patients who had the disease died from other causes.

The number of active cases currently stands at 389, while 1,184 people have recovered, according to the ministry.

On Tuesday, 6,174 people were tested for Covid-19.