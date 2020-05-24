Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 7 new cases, most linked to Vilnius hospitals

Seven new coronavirus infections were reported in Lithuania on Sunday morning, bringing the total count of Covid-19 cases to 1,623, according to the Health Ministry.

Three of the new cases are linked to Vilnius City Clinical Hospital, the National Public Health Centre told BNS. A patient, a staff member and a family member of a former patients tested positive for the virus.

One more case is a former patient of Santara Hospital in Vilnius.

In all, 2,837 people were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Sixty-three people have died from the coronavirus in Lithuania so far.

Another 1,138 have recovered, while 414 are considered active cases.