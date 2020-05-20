Coronavirus update: 15 new cases in Lithuania

Fifteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lithuania over Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 1,577, the National Public Health Centre said.

Over two-thirds of the infected, 1,049, have already recovered, while 460 are considered active cases.

So far, 60 people have died from Covid-19. Eight more patients who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus died from other causes, according to the centre.

On Tuesday, 7,980 people were tested for the coronavirus.



