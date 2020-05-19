Coronavirus update: 15 new cases in Lithuania, outbreak at Vilnius supermarket and McDonald's

Lithuania confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases over Monday, the country's Health Ministry said which was late to announce the results due to a technical glitch.

Lithuania tested 6,496 people for Covid-19 on Monday and 37 tests were positive. However, it was unclear initially how many of them were new cases.

In all, 1,562 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania so far. Sixty people have died from the disease.

According to the ministry, 1,025 people have recovered from Covid-19, while 471 are considered active cases.

Infections at supermarket and fast food restaurant

An employee at a McDonald's restaurant and several workers at a Rimi supermarket in Vilnius were diagnosed with the virus, the National Public Health Centre said on Tuesday.

Rimi supermarket (associative image) / BNS

Both the restaurant and the supermarket are located in the Žirmūnai area of the Lithuanian capital.

Rimi Lietuva, the owner of the supermarket, announced in was closing the production unit at the Žirmūnai store where the four infected employees were working.

Two of them were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday and two more cases were confirmed on Tuesday. According to the company, the infected employees had not been interacting with their colleagues since at least May 10.

One employee of a McDonald's restaurant on Kareivių Street was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Tuesday. The employee had not been at work since May 9, according to the National Public Health Centre, and could have gotten the disease from a family member.