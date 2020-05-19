News

2020.05.19 16:00

Lithuania mulls allowing events with ‘hundreds’ of people

BNS2020.05.19 16:00
A drive-in event in Lithuania.
A drive-in event in Lithuania. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania’s government is considering allowing mass events to resume, but according to the country’s health minister, Aurelijus Veryga, they would involve “hundreds of people, not thousands”.

The Cabinet is set to consider on Wednesday a schedule on how events and concerts could resume and theaters could reopen. Veryga says "indoor and outdoor" events, as well as the number of their participants will be discussed.

Read more: Lithuania eases restrictions: indoor cafes to open, masks no longer mandatory

"These are any events involving many people. Speaking of the number, as I said, there's a range of submitted proposals. Naturally, event organisers want to have a large number of participants but we believe it should be, mildly saying, smaller than proposed," the health minister told reporters on Tuesday.

"Decisions on very large mass events could hardly be expected. We are speaking probably more about hundreds of people, not thousands," the minister added.

As of May 30, the government has already allowed indoor and outdoor events with up to 30 participants.

A drive-in event in Lithuania.
A drive-in event in Lithuania.
A drive-in event in Lithuania.
1 / 1E. Blaževič/LRT
A drive-in event in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus

Newest

Coronavirus quarantine

News

2020.05.19 16:44

Coronavirus update: 15 new cases in Lithuania, outbreak at Vilnius supermarket and McDonald's

Special Investigation Service (STT)

News

2020.05.19 15:18

Mayor in Lithuania arrested on bribery suspicions

Antanas Sutkus, J. P. Sartre in Lithuania. Nida“, 1965, 46 × 56 cm. MO Museum collection
11

News

2020.05.19 14:00

Short stories of Lithuanian art. Antanas Sutkus – video

11
The flags of Lithuania and NATO

News

2020.05.19 13:00

With North Macedonia in NATO, Vilnius Group completes 20-year mission

Vilnius, Lithuania

News

2020.05.19 11:40

Lithuania unveils €6.3bn 'DNA of the Future' economic stimulus plan

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

News

2020.05.19 10:08

Lithuania calls on EU leaders to attend Eastern Partnership summit

Search