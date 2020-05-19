Lithuania mulls allowing events with ‘hundreds’ of people

Lithuania’s government is considering allowing mass events to resume, but according to the country’s health minister, Aurelijus Veryga, they would involve “hundreds of people, not thousands”.

The Cabinet is set to consider on Wednesday a schedule on how events and concerts could resume and theaters could reopen. Veryga says "indoor and outdoor" events, as well as the number of their participants will be discussed.



"These are any events involving many people. Speaking of the number, as I said, there's a range of submitted proposals. Naturally, event organisers want to have a large number of participants but we believe it should be, mildly saying, smaller than proposed," the health minister told reporters on Tuesday.

"Decisions on very large mass events could hardly be expected. We are speaking probably more about hundreds of people, not thousands," the minister added.

As of May 30, the government has already allowed indoor and outdoor events with up to 30 participants.