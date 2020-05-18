News

2020.05.18 16:00

Belarus to import US oil via Lithuania

RFE/RL2020.05.18 16:00
Norway's crude oil tanker Breiviken enters the port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. Belarus started importing oil from Norway via Lithuania in January after its main oil provider Russia suspended supplies earlier this month amid stalled talk on further strengthening economic ties between two countries
Norway's crude oil tanker Breiviken enters the port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. Belarus started importing oil from Norway via Lithuania in January after its main oil provider Russia suspended supplies earlier this month amid stalled talk on further strengthening economic ties between two countries / AP

A first shipment of US oil for Belarus will arrive in the Lithuanian port of Klaipėda in early June. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.

Read more: Lithuania nudges Belarus out of Russia's energy grip

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the first shipment of US crude oil to Belarus will depart this week.

It is the latest step in warming relations and expanding trade ties between the two countries and comes as negotiations between Belarus and Russia over the price and supply of oil became contentious.

Pompeo said on May 15 that the deal strengthens Belarusian sovereignty and independence and “demonstrates that the United States is ready to deliver trade opportunities for American companies interested in entering the Belarusian market”.

It also fulfills a commitment the United States made to Belarus when Pompeo visited Minsk in February – the first visit to the country by a sitting US secretary of state since 1994.

An oil tanker (associative). Belarus has previously imported oil from Iran via the port of Klaipėda
An oil tanker (associative). Belarus has previously imported oil from Iran via the port of Klaipėda / Shutterstock

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei confirmed the shipment, saying he did so “with satisfaction”.

A spokesman for the Belarusian state petrochemicals concern Belneftekhim told reporters the tanker will leave Beaumont, Texas, on May 17 and is expected to reach the port of Klaipėda in Lithuania in early June.

Pompeo’s statement said the United States stands ready to meet the needs of countries that, like Belarus, “want to benefit from enhanced energy security based on supply diversification and trade rooted in the US commercial values of free enterprise, the rule of law, and transparent deals free of corruption”.

The United States also urged Belarus to build on the progress it has made to increase the access of US businesses to its market and undertake reforms necessary to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), he added.

The oil shipment is part of a competitive deal by United Energy Trading with assistance from US firm Getka and their Polish partner UNIMOT, Pompeo said.

Norway's crude oil tanker Breiviken enters the port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. Belarus started importing oil from Norway via Lithuania in January after its main oil provider Russia suspended supplies earlier this month amid stalled talk on further strengthening economic ties between two countries
An oil tanker (associative). Belarus has previously imported oil from Iran via the port of Klaipėda
Norway's crude oil tanker Breiviken enters the port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. Belarus started importing oil from Norway via Lithuania in January after its main oil provider Russia suspended supplies earlier this month amid stalled talk on further strengthening economic ties between two countries
Norway's crude oil tanker Breiviken enters the port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. Belarus started importing oil from Norway via Lithuania in January after its main oil provider Russia suspended supplies earlier this month amid stalled talk on further strengthening economic ties between two countries
1 / 2AP
An oil tanker (associative). Belarus has previously imported oil from Iran via the port of Klaipėda
An oil tanker (associative). Belarus has previously imported oil from Iran via the port of Klaipėda
2 / 2Shutterstock
Norway's crude oil tanker Breiviken enters the port of Klaipėda, Lithuania. Belarus started importing oil from Norway via Lithuania in January after its main oil provider Russia suspended supplies earlier this month amid stalled talk on further strengthening economic ties between two countries
An oil tanker (associative). Belarus has previously imported oil from Iran via the port of Klaipėda
# News# Politics# Energy# Baltics and the World

Newest

Vilnius, Lithuania

News

2020.05.18 16:30

Lithuanian cafes no longer required to ensure 10 metres per customer

Baltic Pride 2019

News

2020.05.18 15:00

LGBT rights survey shows little progress in Lithuania

Lithuanian economy is less dependent on tourism than some other EU countries

News

2020.05.18 13:02

Lithuania's tourism sector pins hopes on reopening borders

AirBaltic plane

News

2020.05.18 11:33

AirBaltic resumes Vilnius–Riga flights

The Roop performed at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall

News

2020.05.18 11:00

Lithuanian song wins Germany's substitute Eurovision

Drive-in coronavirus testing site in Vilnius

News

2020.05.18 10:52

Coronavirus update: 6 new cases, 3 deaths in Lithuania

Search