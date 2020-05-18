News

2020.05.18 10:52

Coronavirus update: 6 new cases, death at Vilnius hotspot

LRT.lt2020.05.18 10:52
Drive-in coronavirus testing site in Vilnius
Drive-in coronavirus testing site in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania confirmed six new coronavirus cases over Sunday, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday morning. One Covid-19 patient passed away in Vilnius Clinical Hospital.

So far, Lithuania has reported 1,547 infections and 59 coronavirus deaths.

Six more people who had been diagnosed with the virus died from other causes, according to the ministry.

About two-thirds of the infected, 997, have already recovered, while 485 remain active cases.

On Sunday, 2,378 people were tested for Covid-19 in Lithuania.

The latest coronavirus death was reported on Sunday at Vilnius Clinical Hospital, one of the hotspots of the virus.

Vilnius Clinical Hospital
Vilnius Clinical Hospital / D. Umbrasas/LRT
Drive-in coronavirus testing site in Vilnius
Vilnius Clinical Hospital
Drive-in coronavirus testing site in Vilnius
Drive-in coronavirus testing site in Vilnius
1 / 2D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vilnius Clinical Hospital
Vilnius Clinical Hospital
2 / 2D. Umbrasas/LRT
Drive-in coronavirus testing site in Vilnius
Vilnius Clinical Hospital
# News# Coronavirus

Newest

The Roop performed at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall

News

2020.05.18 11:00

Lithuanian song wins Germany's substitute Eurovision

Countries across the EU closed their borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic

News

2020.05.18 10:00

As Baltics reopen, thousands cross borders daily

Vilnius, Lithuania

News

2020.05.18 09:28

Dentists, gyms, indoor bars and cafes reopen in Lithuania

War in Ukraine

News

2020.05.18 08:00

Lithuanian and Baltic fighters in Eastern Ukraine – analysis

Testing for Covid-19

News

2020.05.17 12:37

Coronavirus: six new cases, infections decreasing

Participants of Baltic Pride march in Vilnius in June 2019

News

2020.05.17 10:00

European LGBT equality survey shows east-west divide

Search