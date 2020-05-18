Coronavirus update: 6 new cases, death at Vilnius hotspot

Lithuania confirmed six new coronavirus cases over Sunday, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday morning. One Covid-19 patient passed away in Vilnius Clinical Hospital.

So far, Lithuania has reported 1,547 infections and 59 coronavirus deaths.

Six more people who had been diagnosed with the virus died from other causes, according to the ministry.

About two-thirds of the infected, 997, have already recovered, while 485 remain active cases.

On Sunday, 2,378 people were tested for Covid-19 in Lithuania.

The latest coronavirus death was reported on Sunday at Vilnius Clinical Hospital, one of the hotspots of the virus.