Eleven people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Lithuania over Friday, according to the National Public Health Centre. In all, the country has so far confirmed 1,534 coronavirus cases.

Nearly 7,800 people were tested for the virus over the last day, the centre reported on Saturday morning.

So far, 988 people have recovered, while 55 patients passed away. Six more people who had Covid-19 died from other causes, according to the National Public Health Centre.