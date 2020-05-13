News

2020.05.13 14:33

‘They didn’t know there were so many artists’. Lithuanian government grants run out on day one

BNS, LRT.lt, ELTA2020.05.13 14:33
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania’s Culture Council (LKT) has stopped accepting grant application from self-employed artists a day after the scheme became operational.

The LKT, part of the country's Culture Ministry, estimated that the 750,000 euros allocated for one-off payments of 600 to 1,800 euros would be enough for 800 applicants.

However, after receiving 880 applications only a day after the scheme was announced on May 6, the council stopped accepting applications.

The LKT “didn’t think there are so many artists in Lithuania,” MP Vytautas Kernagis, part of the parliament’s culture committee, said on Facebook.

The subsidy is open to musicians, actors and other artists who lost their source of income and were self-employed at the time when the quarantine was announced on March 16.

“As soon the culture minister shows off that we’ve finally overtaken the Estonians and now culture in Lithuania is 'best-funded in the word', [he] stops accepting applications [...] from self-employed creators,” said Kernagis, who is also a member of the conservatives in the parliamentary opposition.

Meanwhile, the LKT said they had to stop the scheme in order to process the existing applications. “We will announce in the near future, if we will have the possibility to accept further requests,” it said.

Head of administration at the LKT, Mindaugas Bundza, told ELTA news agency that the council “had outlined that the applications would be considered under a first-come-first-served basis as long as there were funds in the programme”.

The council knew it would have to halt the scheme once 800 applications were received, he said.

Meanwhile, the country's Culture Minister has allocated 2.7 million euros for 600-euro monthly stipends for cultural workers and artists, in a scheme separate from the one-off grants.

Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
1 / 2D. Umbrasas/LRT
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
2 / 2D. Umbrasas/LRT
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
Lithuanian artists and creators have also staged protests.
# Society# Culture

Newest

Vilnius, Lithuania

News

2020.05.13 14:50

Lithuania eases travel restrictions for Baltic, Polish residents and citizens

Prosecutor General Evaldas Pašilis

News

2020.05.13 13:37

Lithuanian prosecutors and lawyer detained in large-scale corruption investigation

The infected bus driver was operating No 53 service in Vilnius
5

News

2020.05.13 11:11

Coronavirus update: 14 new cases in Lithuania, Vilnius bus driver among infected

5
There have been several bear sightings in Lithuania, most recently in July 2019 (associative image)

News

2020.05.13 10:49

'Don't look it in the eye'. What to do if you spot a bear in the Baltics

Vilnius Airport

News

2020.05.13 09:37

First flights from Vilnius to depart for Frankurt updated

Karolis Kaupinis

News

2020.05.13 09:29

Lithuanian filmmaker wins best director award at German film festival

Search