Nearly 140 people cross from Poland after Lithuania relaxes restrictions

Nearly 140 Polish citizens crossed the border into Lithuania on Monday after Lithuania eased travel restrictions for the neighbouring country.

"A total of 137 Polish citizens, not including commercial vehicle drivers, crossed into Lithuania over the last 24 hours," Giedrius Surplys, a government spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.



Polish citizens have been allowed to enter Lithuania from Monday, if they’re travelling for work, business or educational purposes, according to the Lithuanian government.

Starting on May 15, Latvian and Estonian citizens will also be able to enter Lithuania without the need to put themselves in 14-day self-isolation.



The easing of travel restrictions only applies to Polish, Estonian and Latvian citizens.



Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said on Monday that 25 people were refused entry in the past 24 hours. In total, 1,531 people were barred from crossing the country's borders since the start of the quarantine on March 16.

Moreover, 468 people had been barred from leaving Lithuania before the ban was lifted on May 4.

The government has extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 31, but has relaxed many of the restrictions.