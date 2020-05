On Sunday morning, the Lithuanian Health Ministry confirmed 43 new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend, revising its previously reported figure of eight new infections on Saturday.

The total number of cases in Lithuania has now risen to 1,479, with the ministry still due to confirm how many of the 43 new infections had been confirmed on Friday and on Saturday.

Out of the 43 new infections over the weekend, 15 have been confirmed at the Antavilių care home and 10 at Vilnius City Clinical Hospital.