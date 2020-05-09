News

2020.05.09 13:47

Coronavirus update: 8 new cases, all in care homes and hospitals

LRT.lt, BNS2020.05.09 13:47
A hospice in Klaipėda
A hospice in Klaipėda / LRT

The Lithuanian Health Ministry reported eight new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the total to 1,444. A 50th person has also died from causes linked to the virus.

All new cases come from healthcare establishments and care homes, according to the National Public Health Centre.

Three of them were identified in Vilnius – two are workers at the Antavilių care home, and one person is a patient at Vilnius City Clinical Hospital.

Four other workers at a care home and hospital in Kartena, near Lithuania’s port city of Klaipėda, have also been confirmed with Covid-19. One worker at Kaunas Republican Hospital has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 50th person to die from causes linked to the virus was a 90-years-old person in Klaipėda University Hospital, who also suffered from chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, over 180,000 tests for the novel coronavirus have been performed in Lithuania, including 8,141 on Friday.

As of May 9, 563 peope are still ill with Covid-19, while 828 have recovered. Another 268 are currently in isolation.

A hospice in Klaipėda
A hospice in Klaipėda
A hospice in Klaipėda
1 / 1LRT
A hospice in Klaipėda
# News# Coronavirus

Newest

People were celebrating the award ceremony at home.

News

2020.05.09 10:00

How Vilnius International Film Festival went digital in 7 days

Many businesses were allowed to defer tax payments during the coronavirus crisis

News

2020.05.08 18:00

Lithuanian government looks at 12-percent shortfall in planned revenue this year

Water levels in rivers across the country fell to record lows last summer.

News

2020.05.08 16:57

Lithuania may face a drought 'disaster' over the summer

Kaunas

News

2020.05.08 16:28

Canadian curator appointed to take charge of Kaunas Biennial

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid

News

2020.05.08 15:14

Estonia will not buy electricity from Russia, president says

Classrooms have been empty since mid-March as all teaching was move online

News

2020.05.08 13:10

Lithuania's schools may reopen for two weeks – education minister updated

Search