News

2020.05.06 16:00

Government slashes EU funding for Vilnius infrastructure

Ignas Jačauskas, BNS2020.05.06 16:00
Funding cuts affects cycling infrastructure development in Vilnius
Funding cuts affects cycling infrastructure development in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Lithuanian government is slashing EU funding for various infrastructural projects in Vilnius by around 41 million euros, the city's vice-mayor has said.

According to Vytautas Mitalas, the municipality has been informed about the funding cuts by various ministries and other government bodies.

“They also make it clear that [funding] may be cut even more in the future,” he told BNS. “This affects projects for renovating public spaces and developing cycling paths and plazas, as well as communication projects.”

The funding cuts affect the Interior Ministry's programme for public spaces and the Transport Ministry's sustainable mobility programme, according to the vice-mayor.

No reason for the funding cuts was given, Mitalas said, but he thinks that the government wants to channel the money into road maintenance and other fast projects.

Search