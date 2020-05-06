Karbauskis u-turns on plans to step back from leadership

Ramūnas Karbauskis has reversed his plans to step down as the head of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union's group in the parliament and the chairman of the Committee on Culture, saying the coronavirus quarantine made the move pointless.

“There's not much point in doing so anymore,” Karbauskis told LRT RADIO on Wednesday.

He planned to use the time for campaigning and meeting with voters, but coronavirus restrictions made that impossible.

“The situation has changed and there's no point to step down,” he said, adding that “the election campaign will be different”.

Campaigning for October's general elections will move from public venues to the media and social networks, according to Karbauskis, since direct meetings with voters will be restricted.

“I hope all politicians understand that elections are not a priority now,” he added.

Ramūnas Karbauskis / E. Blaževič/LRT

In late January, Karbauskis announced plans to resign as the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Culture and the head of his party's group in the parliament.

The Farmers and Greens Union is currently the biggest party in the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, and the governing coalition. Karbauskis remains the party's leader.