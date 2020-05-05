News

2020.05.05 11:41

Lithuanian president suggests temporary cuts to income tax to stimulate economy

BNS2020.05.05 11:41
President Gitanas Nausėda
President Gitanas Nausėda / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Lithuanian President is suggesting temporarily cutting the income tax so as to speed up economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced crisis.

President Gitanas Nausėda discussed the option during a discussion with economists last week, according to his adviser Simonas Krėpšta.

“The discussion included one of the options, ideas – to reduce the income tax temporarily until the end of the year [...] for all employees in a very horizontal manner, to raise their incomes and, accordingly, to stimulate demand, the recovery of our economy,” Krėpšta told the radio Žinių Radijas.

According to him, the idea was met warmly by the economists and will be further discussed with ministries.

“When possible and justifiable, we will submit such a proposal to the Seimas [parliament],” he said.

Economists predict Lithuania’s economy contracting 8–10 percent this year and some of them anticipate a similar decline next year, according to Krėpšta.

A temporary income tax cut, in his view, would leave households with more money to spend and could stimulate consumption, thus moderating the expected economic decline.

Lithuania rolled out a nationwide quarantine on March 16, forcing a number of retail and service businesses to close. Since then, some of the restrictions have been gradually lifted.

# Economy# Coronavirus

