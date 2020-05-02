News

2020.05.02 10:57

Coronavirus update: 7 new cases in Lithuania, 1 new death

LRT.lt2020.05.02 10:57
Seven new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Saturday morning while a man from Alytus has died after contracting the virus.

Saturday: 7 new cases

One more person with Covid-19 died on Lithuania on Friday, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) announced on Saturday morning.

The deceased was a man in his 70s from Alytus. In all, 46 people passes away after contracting the virus in Lithuania.

Seven new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed over Friday in Lithuania, bringing the total to 1,406.

The number of confirmed recoveries has increased to 632, according to the NVSC.

Friday: 14 new cases

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Lithuania over Thursday, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) announced on Friday morning.

In all, 1,399 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Lithuania. Forty-five patients have died, while 594 have been confirmed to have recovered.

The NVSC said that 7,213 people were tested for the coronavirus over Thursday, while 132,768 tests have been carried out since the beginning of the epidemic.

