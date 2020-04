Lithuania has confirmed 10 new cases of the coronavirus, the country’s National Public Health Centre said on Thursday morning.

The total number of infections now stands at 1,385. Meanwhile, 589 people have recovered, 595 are in self-isolation, 45 have died, and 751 are still infected with Covid-19.



A total of 125,555 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in the country since the beginning of the epidemic, including 7,354 on Tuesday.