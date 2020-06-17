Lithuania’s quarantine – in photos

Lithuania has lifted the nationwide quarantine on Wednesday, June 17. We look back at the extraordinary three months through the lenses of LRT photographers – Justinas Stacevičius, Edvard Blaževič, and Domantas Umbrasas.
As the country ground to a halt, life settled into the strange new normal. Easter was celebrated behind closed doors, businesses were shuttered, and air traffic plunged to historic lows.
And while the country held its breath, the scenes captured below entered the country's history books.