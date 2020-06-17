Lithuania’s quarantine – in photos

Lithuania has lifted the nationwide quarantine on Wednesday, June 17. We look back at the extraordinary three months through the lenses of LRT photographers – Justinas Stacevičius, Edvard Blaževič, and Domantas Umbrasas.

As the country ground to a halt, life settled into the strange new normal. Easter was celebrated behind closed doors, businesses were shuttered, and air traffic plunged to historic lows.

And while the country held its breath, the scenes captured below entered the country's history books.

Markets, including shops selling groceries, remained open, as businesses shuttered across the country. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Nightlife, meanwhile, ground to a complete halt. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Scenic paths, tourist attractions and monuments – including Trakai Castle – were also closed. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania's sole operating Air Force plane, the Spartan, flew on repatriation and supply missions. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Employees increasingly switched to working remotely. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Central Vilnius emptied out. / E. Blaževič/LRT

As so-called imported cases spiked, the government introduced a short-lived order to impose mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad. It was revoked the following day and people were allowed to self-isolate at home. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Medics faced shortages of protective equipment and had to work under extreme conditions, before the situation normalised. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Police employed the help of the military, as well as the Riflemen’s Union, to enforce physical distancing rules. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Domestic train services also winded down, running fewer routes. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Churches, meanwhile, continued to hold masses – live streaming them online. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Ad-hoc facilities were set up outside hospitals to process Covid-19 patients. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The workforce of supermarkets and grocery delivery services expanded, as those who could hunkered down indoors. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Many people turned to the countryside to escape urban isolation. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Retail workers were hit the hardest, as thousands of people were furloughed or fired. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Physical distancing, and later facemasks, became mandatory. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

After facing shortages, the country mobilised to import stock from China. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Meanwhile, volunteers turned up to help the elderly and those in self-quarantine. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

During Easter, Lithuania imposed domestic travel restrictions, putting up roadblocks around towns and cities to prevent movement during what officials described as the country’s ‘make or break’ weekend. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

With travel limited, streets remained mostly empty – like this one in central Kaunas – and, crucially, the infection rate didn’t spike. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Public places, including buses, continued to be sanitsed. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Nemenčinė was the only town in Lithuania to be completely sealed off due to the spread of the coronavirus. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In a display of solidarity, monuments across Vilnius lit up in colours of the flag of Italy, initially the hardest-hit country in Europe / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Spring arrived, and with it, further loosening of restrictions. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Cafes were allowed to reopen, as Vilnius handed public spaces over to bars and restaurants. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Meanwhile, entertainment moved to a safe distance, as various initiatives – including drive-in cinemas and concerts – launched across Lithuania. / E. Blaževič/LRT