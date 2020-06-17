News

Lithuania’s quarantine – in photos

Easter was celebrated behind mostly closed doors.
Lithuania has lifted the nationwide quarantine on Wednesday, June 17. We look back at the extraordinary three months through the lenses of LRT photographers – Justinas Stacevičius, Edvard Blaževič, and Domantas Umbrasas.

As the country ground to a halt, life settled into the strange new normal. Easter was celebrated behind closed doors, businesses were shuttered, and air traffic plunged to historic lows.

And while the country held its breath, the scenes captured below entered the country's history books.

Markets, including shops selling groceries, remained open, as businesses shuttered across the country.
Nightlife, meanwhile, ground to a complete halt.
Scenic paths, tourist attractions and monuments – including Trakai Castle – were also closed.
Lithuania's sole operating Air Force plane, the Spartan, flew on repatriation and supply missions.
Employees increasingly switched to working remotely.
Central Vilnius emptied out.
As so-called imported cases spiked, the government introduced a short-lived order to impose mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad. It was revoked the following day and people were allowed to self-isolate at home.
Medics faced shortages of protective equipment and had to work under extreme conditions, before the situation normalised.
Police employed the help of the military, as well as the Riflemen’s Union, to enforce physical distancing rules.
Domestic train services also winded down, running fewer routes.
Churches, meanwhile, continued to hold masses – live streaming them online.
Ad-hoc facilities were set up outside hospitals to process Covid-19 patients.
The workforce of supermarkets and grocery delivery services expanded, as those who could hunkered down indoors.
Many people turned to the countryside to escape urban isolation.
Retail workers were hit the hardest, as thousands of people were furloughed or fired.
Physical distancing, and later facemasks, became mandatory.
After facing shortages, the country mobilised to import stock from China.
Meanwhile, volunteers turned up to help the elderly and those in self-quarantine.
During Easter, Lithuania imposed domestic travel restrictions, putting up roadblocks around towns and cities to prevent movement during what officials described as the country’s ‘make or break’ weekend.
With travel limited, streets remained mostly empty – like this one in central Kaunas – and, crucially, the infection rate didn’t spike.
Public places, including buses, continued to be sanitsed.
Nemenčinė was the only town in Lithuania to be completely sealed off due to the spread of the coronavirus.
In a display of solidarity, monuments across Vilnius lit up in colours of the flag of Italy, initially the hardest-hit country in Europe
Spring arrived, and with it, further loosening of restrictions.
Cafes were allowed to reopen, as Vilnius handed public spaces over to bars and restaurants.
Meanwhile, entertainment moved to a safe distance, as various initiatives – including drive-in cinemas and concerts – launched across Lithuania.
With numbers of new infections plummeting, Lithuania lifted quarantine on June 17.
