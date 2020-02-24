News

2020.02.24 15:23

Coronavirus: Lithuania to screen arrivals from northern Italy

updated
BNS2020.02.24 15:23
Other countries have taken measures to quarantine passengers arriving from coronavirus hotspots in China
Other countries have taken measures to quarantine passengers arriving from coronavirus hotspots in China / AP

Lithuania's authorities will ask arrivals from northern Italy to provide their contacts details, so they can be in touch after two weeks – the incubation period of the coronavirus.

Until now, only people coming from China were subjected to such measures, according to Rolanda Lingienė from the National Public Health Center.

Read more: Coronavirus: Lithuania may introduce Schengen border checks

The Health Ministry also said that all people arriving from Italy's regions of Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna will have their body temperature measured before leaving the plane.

"One of the key issues is to strengthen prevention at airports," said Deputy Health Minister Algirdas Šešelgis, adding that the country will start using thermal cameras at the airports.

The government's Emergency Commission will decide on Tuesday whether to postpone the Friday's basketball match between Žalgiris Kaunas and AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan in Kaunas, Lithuania's second city.

Read more: Coronavirus: people returning from China can claim sick leave

Italy has imposed quarantine restrictions in two northern regions after five people die from coronavirus
Italy has imposed quarantine restrictions in two northern regions after five people die from coronavirus / AP

Lithuanian foreign ministry advises against travel to 12 northern Italian municipalities

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry had on Monday advised citizens against travelling to 12 municipalities in northern Italy.

This applies to 10 municipalities in Lombardy – Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano – and two in Veneto – Vo’ Euganeo and Mira.

These municipalities have been put under a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, there is currently no restriction on movement within the Schengen area, but those currently in Italy are advised to monitor the situation.

Italy reported Monday its fifth death from the new coronavirus. The country has the most confirmed cases outside Asia.

Other countries have taken measures to quarantine passengers arriving from coronavirus hotspots in China
Italy has imposed quarantine restrictions in two northern regions after five people die from coronavirus
Other countries have taken measures to quarantine passengers arriving from coronavirus hotspots in China
Other countries have taken measures to quarantine passengers arriving from coronavirus hotspots in China
1 / 2AP
Italy has imposed quarantine restrictions in two northern regions after five people die from coronavirus
Italy has imposed quarantine restrictions in two northern regions after five people die from coronavirus
2 / 2AP
Other countries have taken measures to quarantine passengers arriving from coronavirus hotspots in China
Italy has imposed quarantine restrictions in two northern regions after five people die from coronavirus
# News# Baltics and the World

Newest

Grigeo Klaipėda plant is suspected of having dumped pollution into the Curonian Lagoon

News

2020.02.24 14:00

After pollution scandals, Lithuanian president calls for tougher controls

The LSDP is the largest political party in Lithuania with over 17,000 members. It has nine seats in the parliament.

News

2020.02.24 13:00

Lithuania's conservatives still most popular, socdems catching up – survey

Officers found documents from Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine, Georgia, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Kosovo and Israel (illustrative image)

News

2020.02.24 12:00

Police busts document forgery lab in Lithuania

Vilnius' commercial district

News

2020.02.24 10:51

Lithuania gets A+ credit rating in a 'historical moment'

In January, Lithuania reported positive migration for first year in three decades

News

2020.02.24 10:25

EU to compensate Lithuania for emigration

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels

News

2020.02.24 10:04

After EU talks fail, Nausėda vows to fight for Lithuanian farmers

Search